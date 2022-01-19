Indiana reports 118 more COVID-19 deaths and 16,502 new positive cases

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported Wednesday that 118 more Hoosiers have died from COVID-19 and 16,502 others tested positive for the virus.

There have been 19,761 confirmed deaths and 1,490,496 positive cases since the pandemic began.

An additional 739 probable COVID-19 deaths have also been reported, a decrease of two.

The state's advisory map showed all 92 counties are now in the red zone, the most severe in the 4-tier color-coded system.

Photo Provided/Indiana Department of Health The Indiana Department of Health's COVID-19 metric map showed all 92 counties in red on January 19, 2022.

A total of 3,492 Hoosiers are in the hospital with COVID-19, an increase of 32 since Tuesday. IDOH also said 10.7% of intensive care beds are available across the state with 35.2% in use by COVID-19 patients.

According to IDOH, 64.7% of hospital ventilators are available in Indiana.

On Wednesdays, IDOH also updates numbers for long-term care facilities. 45 new resident deaths and 441 new COVID-19 cases were reported, bringing the death toll to 7,031.

A total of 29,687 residents have tested positive since the pandemic began.

There have been more than 17.69 million COVID-19 tests administered to more than 4.93 million individuals with a 29.4% cumulative positivity rate among unique individuals. Indiana's seven-day positivity rate among unique individuals through Jan. 12 is 44.1%.

Among all tests, the cumulative positivity rate is 10.1%, while the seven-day positivity rate is 30%.

A total of 8,930,820 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Indiana. The number includes 3,708,651 first doses and 3,614,768 individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Another 1,607,401 Indiana residents have received a booster dose.

Hoosiers can schedule a COVID-19 vaccine by calling 211 or visiting ourshot.in.gov.

