Watch
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndiana Coronavirus News

Actions

Indiana reports 118 more COVID-19 deaths and 16,502 new positive cases

Nursing home deaths surpass 7,000
items.[0].image.alt
WRTV
Coronavirus in Indiana
coronavirus_in_indiana_new_blue.png
Posted at 4:27 PM, Jan 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-19 16:27:05-05

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported Wednesday that 118 more Hoosiers have died from COVID-19 and 16,502 others tested positive for the virus.

There have been 19,761 confirmed deaths and 1,490,496 positive cases since the pandemic began.

An additional 739 probable COVID-19 deaths have also been reported, a decrease of two.

The state's advisory map showed all 92 counties are now in the red zone, the most severe in the 4-tier color-coded system.

indiana covid advisory map 1 19 22
The Indiana Department of Health's COVID-19 metric map showed all 92 counties in red on January 19, 2022.

A total of 3,492 Hoosiers are in the hospital with COVID-19, an increase of 32 since Tuesday. IDOH also said 10.7% of intensive care beds are available across the state with 35.2% in use by COVID-19 patients.

According to IDOH, 64.7% of hospital ventilators are available in Indiana.

On Wednesdays, IDOH also updates numbers for long-term care facilities. 45 new resident deaths and 441 new COVID-19 cases were reported, bringing the death toll to 7,031.

A total of 29,687 residents have tested positive since the pandemic began.

There have been more than 17.69 million COVID-19 tests administered to more than 4.93 million individuals with a 29.4% cumulative positivity rate among unique individuals. Indiana's seven-day positivity rate among unique individuals through Jan. 12 is 44.1%.

Among all tests, the cumulative positivity rate is 10.1%, while the seven-day positivity rate is 30%.

A total of 8,930,820 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Indiana. The number includes 3,708,651 first doses and 3,614,768 individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Another 1,607,401 Indiana residents have received a booster dose.

Hoosiers can schedule a COVID-19 vaccine by calling 211 or visiting ourshot.in.gov.

FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE FROM WRTV

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Download our app!