Indiana reports 118 more COVID-19 deaths and 3,805 new positive cases

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported Tuesday that 118 more Hoosiers have died with COVID-19 and another 3,805 people have tested positive.

There have been 17,971 confirmed deaths and 1,196,148 positive cases since the pandemic began.

An additional 637 probable COVID-19 deaths have also been reported.

A total of 3,002 Hoosiers are in the hospital with COVID-19, an increase of 31 since Monday. Additionally, IDOH said 15.4% of intensive care beds are available across the state with 36.2% in use by COVID-19 patients.

According to IDOH, 66.5% of hospital ventilators are available in Indiana.

There have been more than 16.29 million COVID-19 tests administered to more than 4.68 million individuals with a 25.4% cumulative positivity rate among unique individuals. Indiana's seven-day positivity rate among unique individuals through Dec. 14 is 24.9%.

Among all tests, the cumulative positivity rate is 8.9%, while the seven-day positivity rate is 13.4%.

A total of 8,341,284 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Indiana. The number includes 3,585,236 first doses and 3,528,763 individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Another 1,227,285 Indiana residents have received a booster dose.

Hoosiers can schedule a COVID-19 vaccine by calling 211 or visiting ourshot.in.gov.

