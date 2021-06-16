Indiana reports 12 more COVID-19 deaths and 216 positive cases

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health reported Wednesday that 12 more people died with COVID-19 and 216 others tested positive for the virus.

There have been 750,170 positive cases and 13,343 confirmed deaths in Indiana since the pandemic began. An additional 420 probable COVID-19 deaths have also been reported.

A total of 532 people are in the hospital with COVID-19, a decrease of four since Tuesday's report.

A total of 5,443,967 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Indiana. The number includes 2,739,547 first doses and 2,704,420 individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine and are fully vaccinated.

There have been more than 10.68 million COVID-19 tests administered to more than 3.54 million individuals with a 21.1% cumulative positivity rate among unique individuals. Indiana's seven-day positivity rate among unique individuals through June 9 is 6.7%.

Among all tests, the cumulative positivity rate is 8.5%, while the seven-day positivity rate is 2.7%.

The state health department said 33.7% of ICU beds and 78.2% of ventilators are available.

