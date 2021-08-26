Indiana reports 12 more COVID-19 deaths and 5,027 new cases

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported Thursday that 12 more people died with COVID-19 and 5,027 others tested positive for the virus.

There have been 838,869 positive cases and 13,915 confirmed deaths in Indiana since the pandemic began. An additional 437 probable COVID-19 deaths have also been reported.

A total of 2,108 people are in the hospital with COVID-19, an increase of 60 since Wednesday.

A total of 6,165,138 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Indiana. The number includes 3,092,960 first doses and 3,072,178 individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine and are fully vaccinated.

There have been more than 12.06 million COVID-19 tests administered to more than 3.86 million individuals with a 21.7% cumulative positivity rate among unique individuals. Indiana's seven-day positivity rate among unique individuals through Aug. 19 is 18.3%.

Among all tests, the cumulative positivity rate is 8.5%, while the seven-day positivity rate is 10.8%.

The state health department said 23.9% of ICU beds and 71.4% of ventilators are available. Among the state's ICU beds, 24.5% are in-use by COVID-19 patients.

