Indiana reports 12 more COVID-19 deaths and 568 positive cases

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health reported Tuesday that 12 more people died with COVID-19 and 568 others tested positive for the virus.

There have been 673,528 positive cases and 12,466 confirmed deaths in Indiana since the pandemic began. An additional 410 probable COVID-19 deaths have also been reported.

A total of 619 people are in the hospital with COVID-19, an increase of nine since Monday's report.

As of Monday, 1,276,777 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Indiana, and 837,233 people are fully vaccinated

There have been more than 8.48 million COVID-19 tests administered to more than 3.18 million individuals with a 21.1% cumulative positivity rate among unique individuals. Indiana's seven-day positivity rate among unique individuals through March 9 is 8.5%.

Among all tests, the cumulative positivity rate is 9.5%, while the seven-day positivity rate is 3.1%.

The state health department said 40.4% of ICU beds and 82.2% of ventilators are available.

