Indiana reports 12 more COVID-19 deaths and 819 positive cases

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health reported Wednesday that 12 more people died with COVID-19 and 819 others tested positive for the virus.

There have been 737,282 positive cases and 13,101 confirmed deaths in Indiana since the pandemic began. An additional 417 probable COVID-19 deaths have also been reported.

A total of 850 people are in the hospital with COVID-19, an increase of 36 since Tuesday's report.

As of Wednesday, a total of 4,886,437 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Indiana. The number includes 2,539,739 first doses and 2,346,698 individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine and are fully vaccinated.

There have been more than 10.23 million COVID-19 tests administered to more than 3.46 million individuals with a 21.3% cumulative positivity rate among unique individuals. Indiana's seven-day positivity rate among unique individuals through May 12 is 10.4%.

Among all tests, the cumulative positivity rate is 8.7%, while the seven-day positivity rate is 4.8%.

The state health department said 29.5% of ICU beds and 77.2% of ventilators are available.

