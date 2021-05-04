Indiana reports 12 more COVID-19 deaths and 824 positive cases

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health reported Tuesday that 12 more people died with COVID-19 and 824 others tested positive for the virus.

There have been 724,214 positive cases and 12,950 confirmed deaths in Indiana since the pandemic began. An additional 413 probable COVID-19 deaths have also been reported.

A total of 967 people are in the hospital with COVID-19, an increase of 36 since Monday's report.

As of Tuesday, a total of 4,345,484 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Indiana. The number includes 2,376,140 first doses and 1,969,344 individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine and are fully vaccinated.

There have been more than 9.87 million COVID-19 tests administered to more than 3.39 million individuals with a 21.3% cumulative positivity rate among unique individuals. Indiana's seven-day positivity rate among unique individuals through April 27 is 13%.

Among all tests, the cumulative positivity rate is 8.8%, while the seven-day positivity rate is 4.7%.

The state health department said 35.7% of ICU beds and 78.8% of ventilators are available.

→ FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE FROM WRTV

