Indiana reports 129 more COVID-19 deaths and 5,536 new positive cases

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported Wednesday that 129 more Hoosiers have died from COVID-19 and 5,536 others tested positive for the virus.

There have been 20,296 confirmed deaths and 1,574,807 positive cases since the pandemic began. The newly reported deaths include those that happened over the previous days and weeks and were just reported to the state.

An additional 760 probable COVID-19 deaths have also been reported.

A total of 3,206 Hoosiers are in the hospital with COVID-19, an increase of two since Tuesday. IDOH also said 11.5% of intensive care beds are available across the state with 32.1% in use by COVID-19 patients.

According to IDOH, 66.5% of hospital ventilators are available in Indiana.

There have been more than 18.04 million COVID-19 tests administered to more than 4.99 million individuals with a 30.5% cumulative positivity rate among unique individuals. Indiana's seven-day positivity rate among unique individuals through Jan. 19 is 45.7%.

Among all tests, the cumulative positivity rate is 10.5%, while the seven-day positivity rate is 30.5%.

A total of 9,004,787 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Indiana. The number includes 3,725,541 first doses and 3,631,349 individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Another 1,647,897 Indiana residents have received a booster dose.

IDOH also reported 106 more residents of long-term care facilities have died from the virus, while 1,252 others tested positive for COVID-19. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 7,136 residents have died and 30,951 have tested positive, according to the health department.

Hoosiers can schedule a COVID-19 vaccine by calling 211 or visiting ourshot.in.gov.

