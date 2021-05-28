Indiana reports 13 more COVID-19 deaths and 571 positive cases

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health reported Friday that 13 more people died with COVID-19 and 571 others tested positive for the virus.

There have been 742,910 positive cases and 13,179 confirmed deaths in Indiana since the pandemic began. An additional 417 probable COVID-19 deaths have also been reported.

A total of 767 people are in the hospital with COVID-19, an increase of eight since Thursday's report.

As of Friday, a total of 5,125,851 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Indiana. The number includes 2,633,546 first doses and 2,492,305 individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine and are fully vaccinated.

There have been more than 10.41 million COVID-19 tests administered to more than 3.49 million individuals with a 21.3% cumulative positivity rate among unique individuals. Indiana's seven-day positivity rate among unique individuals through May 21 is 10.1%.

Among all tests, the cumulative positivity rate is 8.6%, while the seven-day positivity rate is 4.8%.

The state health department said 31.4% of ICU beds and 77.8% of ventilators are available.

→ FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE FROM WRTV

