Indiana reports 13 new COVID-19 deaths, 1,610 positive cases as hospitalizations continue to rise

WRTV
Coronavirus in Indiana
Posted at 5:33 PM, Aug 05, 2021
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health reported 13 new COVID-19 deaths and an additional 1,610 positive cases on Tuesday as hospitalizations across the state continue to rise.

Since the pandemic began back in March 2020, ISDH has recorded over 775,000 positive cases of COVID-19 and nearly 13,596 deaths associated with the virus.

An additional 429 probable COVID-19 deaths have also been reported in that same amount of time.

As of Aug. 3, 985 Hoosiers were hospitalized with COVID-19 and more than 10% of the state's ICU beds were being used for COVID-19 patients. Those numbers are the highest we've seen in the state since at least early May.

