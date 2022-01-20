Indiana reports 137 more COVID-19 deaths, total cases more than 1.5 million

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported Thursday that 137 more Hoosiers have died from COVID-19 and 16,539 others tested positive for the virus.

There have been 19,898 confirmed deaths and 1,506,866 positive cases since the pandemic began.

An additional 739 probable COVID-19 deaths have also been reported, a decrease of two.

A total of 3,506 Hoosiers are in the hospital with COVID-19, an increase of 14 since Wednesday. IDOH also said 10.4% of intensive care beds are available across the state with 39.2% in use by COVID-19 patients.

According to IDOH, 65.2% of hospital ventilators are available in Indiana.

There have been more than 17.76 million COVID-19 tests administered to more than 4.94 million individuals with a 29.6% cumulative positivity rate among unique individuals. Indiana's seven-day positivity rate among unique individuals through Jan. 13 is 44.3%.

Among all tests, the cumulative positivity rate is 10.2%, while the seven-day positivity rate is 30.1%.

A total of 8,945,253 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Indiana. The number includes 3,711,913 first doses and 3,618,086 individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Another 1,615,254 Indiana residents have received a booster dose.

Hoosiers can schedule a COVID-19 vaccine by calling 211 or visiting ourshot.in.gov.

