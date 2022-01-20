Watch
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndiana Coronavirus News

Actions

Indiana reports 137 more COVID-19 deaths, total cases more than 1.5 million

items.[0].image.alt
WRTV
Coronavirus in Indiana
coronavirus_in_indiana_new_blue.png
Posted at 4:37 PM, Jan 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-20 16:37:08-05

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported Thursday that 137 more Hoosiers have died from COVID-19 and 16,539 others tested positive for the virus.

There have been 19,898 confirmed deaths and 1,506,866 positive cases since the pandemic began.

An additional 739 probable COVID-19 deaths have also been reported, a decrease of two.

A total of 3,506 Hoosiers are in the hospital with COVID-19, an increase of 14 since Wednesday. IDOH also said 10.4% of intensive care beds are available across the state with 39.2% in use by COVID-19 patients.

According to IDOH, 65.2% of hospital ventilators are available in Indiana.

There have been more than 17.76 million COVID-19 tests administered to more than 4.94 million individuals with a 29.6% cumulative positivity rate among unique individuals. Indiana's seven-day positivity rate among unique individuals through Jan. 13 is 44.3%.

Among all tests, the cumulative positivity rate is 10.2%, while the seven-day positivity rate is 30.1%.

A total of 8,945,253 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Indiana. The number includes 3,711,913 first doses and 3,618,086 individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Another 1,615,254 Indiana residents have received a booster dose.

Hoosiers can schedule a COVID-19 vaccine by calling 211 or visiting ourshot.in.gov.

FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE FROM WRTV

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Download our app!