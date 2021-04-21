Indiana reports 14 more COVID-19 deaths and 1,116 positive cases

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health reported Wednesday that 14 more people died with COVID-19 and 1,166 others tested positive for the virus.

There have been 710,607 positive cases and 12,840 confirmed deaths in Indiana since the pandemic began. An additional 408 probable COVID-19 deaths have also been reported.

A total of 836 people are in the hospital with COVID-19, a decrease of 55 since Tuesday's report.

As of Wednesday, a total of 3,834,629 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Indiana. The number includes 2,212,174 first doses and 1,622,455 individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine and are fully vaccinated.

There have been more than 9.51 million COVID-19 tests administered to more than 3.34 million individuals with a 21.3% cumulative positivity rate among unique individuals. Indiana's seven-day positivity rate among unique individuals through April 14 is 13.6%.

Among all tests, the cumulative positivity rate is 9%, while the seven-day positivity rate is 5.1%.

The state health department said 29.5% of ICU beds and 78.4% of ventilators are available.

