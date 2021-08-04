Indiana reports 14 more COVID-19 deaths and 1,774 positive cases

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health reported Wednesday that 14 more people died with COVID-19 and 1,774 others tested positive for the virus.

There have been 777,417 positive cases and 13,610 confirmed deaths in Indiana since the pandemic began. An additional 429 probable COVID-19 deaths have also been reported.

A total of 933 people are in the hospital with COVID-19, a decrease of 53 since Tuesday.

A total of 5,922,737 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Indiana. The number includes 2,959,656 first doses and 2,963,081 individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine and are fully vaccinated.

There have been more than 11.31 million COVID-19 tests administered to more than 3.67 million individuals with a 21.1% cumulative positivity rate among unique individuals. Indiana's seven-day positivity rate among unique individuals through July 28 is 15.9%.

Among all tests, the cumulative positivity rate is 8.4%, while the seven-day positivity rate is 8%.

The state health department said 30.2% of ICU beds and 78.3% of ventilators are available.

