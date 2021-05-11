Indiana reports 15 more COVID-19 deaths and 687 positive cases

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health reported Tuesday that 15 more people died with COVID-19 and 687 others tested positive for the virus.

There have been 730,969 positive cases and 13,018 confirmed deaths in Indiana since the pandemic began. An additional 416 probable COVID-19 deaths have also been reported.

A total of 880 people are in the hospital with COVID-19, a decrease of 32 since Monday's report.

As of Tuesday, a total of 4,618,946 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Indiana. The number includes 2,451,687 first doses and 2,167,259 individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine and are fully vaccinated.

There have been more than 10.05 million COVID-19 tests administered to more than 3.42 million individuals with a 21.3% cumulative positivity rate among unique individuals. Indiana's seven-day positivity rate among unique individuals through May 4 is 13.4%.

Among all tests, the cumulative positivity rate is 8.8%, while the seven-day positivity rate is 5.3%.

The state health department said 35.2% of ICU beds and 80.4% of ventilators are available.

