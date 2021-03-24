Indiana reports 15 more COVID-19 deaths and 976 positive cases

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health reported Wednesday that 15 more people died with COVID-19 and 976 others tested positive for the virus.

There have been 680,046 positive cases and 12,568 confirmed deaths in Indiana since the pandemic began. An additional 407 probable COVID-19 deaths have also been reported.

A total of 584 people are in the hospital with COVID-19, a decrease of 12 since Tuesday's report.

As of Wednesday, a total of 2,489,516 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Indiana. The number includes 1,496,852 first doses and 992,664 individuals who are fully vaccinated.

There have been more than 8.69 million COVID-19 tests administered to more than 3.22 million individuals with a 21.1% cumulative positivity rate among unique individuals. Indiana's seven-day positivity rate among unique individuals through March 17 is 8.8%.

Among all tests, the cumulative positivity rate is 9.4%, while the seven-day positivity rate is 3.3%.

The state health department said 33.2% of ICU beds and 81.8% of ventilators are available.

