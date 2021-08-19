Indiana reports 15 new COVID-19 deaths, more than 3,700 new cases

INDIANAPOLIS — On Thursday, the Indiana Department of Health reported 15 additional COVID-19 deaths and 3,713 more positive cases.

Since the pandemic began, 13,783 COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Indiana and there have been 813,046 total positive cases.

A total of 431 probable COVID-19 deaths have been reported since the pandemic began.

Deaths are reported by IDOH when it receives the data and have occurred over several days.

IDOH reported the total number of fully vaccinated people is 3,026,218.

A total of 11,762,631 tests for COVID-19 have been given since the pandemic began.

1,654 COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized, an increase of 38 patients from Wednesday, according to data from IDOH.

20.4% of ICU beds in the state are being used for COVID-19 patients and 54.8% of the ICU beds are being used for non-COVID-19 patients, according to IDOH. 24.8% of ICU beds are available.

6.6% of ventilators are being used for COVID-19 patients and 18.8% of ventilators are being used for non-COVID-19 patients, according to IDOH. 74.6% of ventilators are available.

