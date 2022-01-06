Indiana reports 150 more COVID-19 deaths and record 15,277 positive cases

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported Thursday that 150 more Hoosiers have died from COVID-19 and another 15,277 people have tested positive. It is a new single-day record for new cases in Indiana.

There have been 18,794 confirmed deaths and 1,314,688 positive cases since the pandemic began.

An additional 654 probable COVID-19 deaths have also been reported.

A total of 3,303 Hoosiers are in the hospital with COVID-19, an increase of 43 since Wednesday. Additionally, IDOH said 9.5% of intensive care beds are available across the state with 36.2% in use by COVID-19 patients.

According to IDOH, 63.6% of hospital ventilators are available in Indiana.

There have been more than 16.97 million COVID-19 tests administered to more than 4.8 million individuals with a 27% cumulative positivity rate among unique individuals. Indiana's seven-day positivity rate among unique individuals through Dec. 30 is 35.8%.

Among all tests, the cumulative positivity rate is 9.4%, while the seven-day positivity rate is 23.8%.

A total of 8,670,469 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Indiana. The number includes 3,653,375 first doses and 3,572,863 individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Another 1,444,231 Indiana residents have received a booster dose.

Hoosiers can schedule a COVID-19 vaccine by calling 211 or visiting ourshot.in.gov.

