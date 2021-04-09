Indiana reports 16 more COVID-19 deaths and 1,374 positive cases

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health reported Friday that 16 more people died with COVID-19 and 1,374 others tested positive for the virus.

There have been 696,175 positive cases and 12,726 confirmed deaths in Indiana since the pandemic began. An additional 405 probable COVID-19 deaths have also been reported.

A total of 785 people are in the hospital with COVID-19, a decrease of 10 since Thursday's report.

As of Friday, a total of 3,268,764 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Indiana. The number includes 1,916,401 first doses and 1,352,363 individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine and are fully vaccinated.

There have been more than 9.15 million COVID-19 tests administered to more than 3.29 million individuals with a 21.1% cumulative positivity rate among unique individuals. Indiana's seven-day positivity rate among unique individuals through April 2 is 12.3%.

Among all tests, the cumulative positivity rate is 9.1%, while the seven-day positivity rate is 4.7%.

The state health department said 31.6% of ICU beds and 79.6% of ventilators are available.

