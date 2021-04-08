Indiana reports 16 more COVID-19 deaths and 1,397 positive cases

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health reported Thursday that 16 more people have died with COVID-19 and 1,397 others have tested positive for the virus.

There have been 694,836 positive cases and 12,710 confirmed deaths in Indiana since the pandemic began. An additional 405 probable COVID-19 deaths have also been reported.

A total of 795 people are in the hospital with COVID-19, an increase of 91 since Monday's report.

As of Tuesday, a total of 3,195,357 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Indiana. The number includes 1,873,481 first doses and 1,321,876 individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine and are fully vaccinated.

There have been more than 9.1 million COVID-19 tests administered to more than 3.29 million individuals with a 21.1% cumulative positivity rate among unique individuals. Indiana's seven-day positivity rate among unique individuals through April 1 is 12%.

Among all tests, the cumulative positivity rate is 9.1%, while the seven-day positivity rate is 4.6%.

The state health department said 31.1% of ICU beds and 78.9% of ventilators are available.

→ FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE FROM WRTV

