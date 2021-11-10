Watch
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndiana Coronavirus News

Actions

Indiana reports 16 more COVID-19 deaths and 2,842 new positive cases

items.[0].image.alt
WRTV
Coronavirus in Indiana
coronavirus_in_indiana_new_blue.png
Posted at 1:33 PM, Nov 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-10 13:33:38-05

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported Wednesday that 16 more people died with COVID-19 and 2,842 others tested positive for the virus.

There have been 16,430 confirmed deaths and 1,039,918 positive cases since the pandemic began.

An additional 565 probable COVID-19 deaths have also been reported.

A total of 1,328 Hoosiers are in the hospital with COVID-19, an increase of 67 since Tuesday. Additionally, IDOH said 26.9% of intensive care beds are available across the state with 17.7 in use by COVID-19 patients.

According to IDOH, 73.4% of hospital ventilators are available in Indiana.

There have been more than 14.8 million COVID-19 tests administered to more than 4.41 million individuals with a 23.6% cumulative positivity rate among unique individuals. Indiana's seven-day positivity rate among unique individuals through Nov. 3 is 16.2%.

Among all tests, the cumulative positivity rate is 8.5%, while the seven-day positivity rate is 8%.

A total of 7,270,358 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Indiana. The number includes 3,372,786 first doses and 3,384,699 individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine and are fully vaccinated. Another 512,873 Indiana residents have received a booster dose.

Hoosiers can schedule a COVID-19 vaccine by calling 211 or visiting ourshot.in.gov.

FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE FROM WRTV

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stream now!