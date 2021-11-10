Indiana reports 16 more COVID-19 deaths and 2,842 new positive cases

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported Wednesday that 16 more people died with COVID-19 and 2,842 others tested positive for the virus.

There have been 16,430 confirmed deaths and 1,039,918 positive cases since the pandemic began.

An additional 565 probable COVID-19 deaths have also been reported.

A total of 1,328 Hoosiers are in the hospital with COVID-19, an increase of 67 since Tuesday. Additionally, IDOH said 26.9% of intensive care beds are available across the state with 17.7 in use by COVID-19 patients.

According to IDOH, 73.4% of hospital ventilators are available in Indiana.

There have been more than 14.8 million COVID-19 tests administered to more than 4.41 million individuals with a 23.6% cumulative positivity rate among unique individuals. Indiana's seven-day positivity rate among unique individuals through Nov. 3 is 16.2%.

Among all tests, the cumulative positivity rate is 8.5%, while the seven-day positivity rate is 8%.

A total of 7,270,358 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Indiana. The number includes 3,372,786 first doses and 3,384,699 individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine and are fully vaccinated. Another 512,873 Indiana residents have received a booster dose.

Hoosiers can schedule a COVID-19 vaccine by calling 211 or visiting ourshot.in.gov.

