Indiana reports 16 more COVID-19 deaths and 463 positive cases

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health reported Thursday that 16 more people died with COVID-19 and 463 others tested positive for the virus.

There have been 756,625 positive cases and 13,466 confirmed deaths in Indiana since the pandemic began. An additional 427 probable COVID-19 deaths have also been reported.

A total of 418 people are in the hospital with COVID-19, a decease of five since Wednesday.

A total of 5,678,352 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Indiana. The number includes 2,826,839 first doses and 2,851,513 individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine and are fully vaccinated.

There have been more than 10.93 million COVID-19 tests administered to more than 3.59 million individuals with a 21% cumulative positivity rate among unique individuals. Indiana's seven-day positivity rate among unique individuals through July 1 is 6.5%.

Among all tests, the cumulative positivity rate is 8.4%, while the seven-day positivity rate is 3%.

The state health department said 36.2% of ICU beds and 80.4% of ventilators are available.

More than 5,200 variant cases have been identified in Indiana, including 233 cases of the delta variant.

→ FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE FROM WRTV

