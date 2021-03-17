Indiana reports 16 more COVID-19 deaths and 919 positive tests

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health reported Wednesday that 16 more people died with COVID-19 and 919 others tested positive for the virus.

There have been 674,430 positive cases and 12,482 confirmed deaths in Indiana since the pandemic began. An additional 411 probable COVID-19 deaths have also been reported.

A total of 609 people are in the hospital with COVID-19, a decrease of 10 since Tuesday's report.

As of Wednesday, 1,325,201 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Indiana, and 870,136 people are fully vaccinated.

There have been more than 8.51 million COVID-19 tests administered to more than 3.19 million individuals with a 21.1% cumulative positivity rate among unique individuals. Indiana's seven-day positivity rate among unique individuals through March 10 is 8.5%.

Among all tests, the cumulative positivity rate is 9.5%, while the seven-day positivity rate is 3.1%.

The state health department said 34.1% of ICU beds and 80.9% of ventilators are available.

