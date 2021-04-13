Indiana reports 16 more COVID-19 deaths and 970 positive cases

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health reported Tuesday that 16 more people died with COVID-19 and 970 others tested positive for the virus.

There have been 700,775 positive cases and 12,762 confirmed deaths in Indiana since the pandemic began. An additional 405 probable COVID-19 deaths have also been reported.

A total of 881 people are in the hospital with COVID-19, a decrease of 28 since Monday's report.

As of Tuesday, a total of 3,451,895 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Indiana. The number includes 2,018,362 first doses and 1,433,533 individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine and are fully vaccinated.

There have been more than 9.26 million COVID-19 tests administered to more than 3.3 million individuals with a 21.2% cumulative positivity rate among unique individuals. Indiana's seven-day positivity rate among unique individuals through April 6 is 12.9%.

Among all tests, the cumulative positivity rate is 9.1%, while the seven-day positivity rate is 4.9%.

The state health department said 33.8% of ICU beds and 79.9% of ventilators are available.

A mobile vaccine unit will be at the Tipton County Fairgrounds from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday where the Moderna vaccine will be administered.

