Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Indiana reports 16 more COVID-19 deaths and 970 positive cases

items.[0].image.alt
WRTV
Coronavirus in Indiana
coronavirus_in_indiana_new_blue.png
Posted at 12:23 PM, Apr 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-13 12:38:32-04

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health reported Tuesday that 16 more people died with COVID-19 and 970 others tested positive for the virus.

There have been 700,775 positive cases and 12,762 confirmed deaths in Indiana since the pandemic began. An additional 405 probable COVID-19 deaths have also been reported.

A total of 881 people are in the hospital with COVID-19, a decrease of 28 since Monday's report.

As of Tuesday, a total of 3,451,895 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Indiana. The number includes 2,018,362 first doses and 1,433,533 individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine and are fully vaccinated.

There have been more than 9.26 million COVID-19 tests administered to more than 3.3 million individuals with a 21.2% cumulative positivity rate among unique individuals. Indiana's seven-day positivity rate among unique individuals through April 6 is 12.9%.

Among all tests, the cumulative positivity rate is 9.1%, while the seven-day positivity rate is 4.9%.

The state health department said 33.8% of ICU beds and 79.9% of ventilators are available.

A mobile vaccine unit will be at the Tipton County Fairgrounds from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday where the Moderna vaccine will be administered.

FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE FROM WRTV

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stream WRTV anytime!