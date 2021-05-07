Indiana reports 17 more COVID-19 deaths and 1,189 positive cases

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health reported Friday that 17 more people died with COVID-19 and 1,189 others tested positive for the virus.

There have been 727,764 positive cases and 12,983 confirmed deaths in Indiana since the pandemic began. An additional 414 probable COVID-19 deaths have also been reported.

A total of 939 people are in the hospital with COVID-19, a decrease of 52 since Thursday's report.

As of Friday, a total of 4,496,606 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Indiana. The number includes 2,418,692 first doses and 2,077,914 individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine and are fully vaccinated.

There have been more than 9.97 million COVID-19 tests administered to more than 3.41 million individuals with a 21.3% cumulative positivity rate among unique individuals. Indiana's seven-day positivity rate among unique individuals through April 30 is 13.7%.

Among all tests, the cumulative positivity rate is 8.8%, while the seven-day positivity rate is 5.1%.

The state health department said 30.1% of ICU beds and 79% of ventilators are available.

