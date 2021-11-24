Indiana reports 17 more COVID-19 deaths and 4,070 new positive cases

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported Wednesday that 17 more Hoosiers have died with COVID-19 and another 4,070 people have tested positive.

There have been 16,805 confirmed deaths and 1,084,488 positive cases since the pandemic began.

An additional 581 probable COVID-19 deaths have also been reported.

A total of 1,842 Hoosiers are in the hospital with COVID-19, an increase of 78 since Tuesday. Additionally, IDOH said 23.9% of intensive care beds are available across the state with 19.6% in use by COVID-19 patients.

According to IDOH, 73.6% of hospital ventilators are available in Indiana.

There have been more than 15.27 million COVID-19 tests administered to more than 4.49 million individuals with a 24% cumulative positivity rate among unique individuals. Indiana's seven-day positivity rate among unique individuals through Nov. 17 is 21.5%.

Among all tests, the cumulative positivity rate is 8.6%, while the seven-day positivity rate is 11%.

A total of 7,630,162 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Indiana. The number includes 3,466,196 first doses and 3,422,242 individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine and are fully vaccinated. Another 741,724 Indiana residents have received a booster dose.

Hoosiers can schedule a COVID-19 vaccine by calling 211 or visiting ourshot.in.gov.

