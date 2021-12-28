Watch
Indiana reports 170 more COVID-19 deaths and 5,815 new positive cases

WRTV
Coronavirus in Indiana
Posted at 2:41 PM, Dec 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-28 14:41:41-05

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported Tuesday that 170 more Hoosiers have died with COVID-19 and another 5,815 people have tested positive.

There have been 18,280 confirmed deaths and 1,227,005 positive cases since the pandemic began.

An additional 650 probable COVID-19 deaths have also been reported.

A total of 3,058 Hoosiers are in the hospital with COVID-19, an increase of 76 since Monday. Additionally, IDOH said 12.8% of intensive care beds are available across the state with 38.7% in use by COVID-19 patients.

According to IDOH, 63.8% of hospital ventilators are available in Indiana.

There have been more than 16.54 million COVID-19 tests administered to more than 4.72 million individuals with a 25.7% cumulative positivity rate among unique individuals. Indiana's seven-day positivity rate among unique individuals through Dec. 21 is 23.9%.

Among all tests, the cumulative positivity rate is 9%, while the seven-day positivity rate is 13.8%.

A total of 8,479,539 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Indiana. The number includes 3,611,838 first doses and 3,545,779 individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Another 1,321,922 Indiana residents have received a booster dose.

Hoosiers can schedule a COVID-19 vaccine by calling 211 or visiting ourshot.in.gov.

