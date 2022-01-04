Watch
Indiana reports 172 more COVID-19 deaths and 8,533 new positive cases

Posted at 3:04 PM, Jan 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-04 15:04:26-05

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported Tuesday that 172 more Hoosiers have died with COVID-19 and another 8,533 people have tested positive.

There have been 18,605 confirmed deaths and 1,286,590 positive cases since the pandemic began.

An additional 651 probable COVID-19 deaths have also been reported.

A total of 3,207 Hoosiers are in the hospital with COVID-19, an increase of 43 since Monday. Additionally, IDOH said 10.2% of intensive care beds are available across the state with 37% in use by COVID-19 patients.

According to IDOH, 63.4% of hospital ventilators are available in Indiana.

There have been more than 16.84 million COVID-19 tests administered to more than 4.78 million individuals with a 26.6% cumulative positivity rate among unique individuals. Indiana's seven-day positivity rate among unique individuals through Dec. 21 is 31.7%.

Among all tests, the cumulative positivity rate is 9.2%, while the seven-day positivity rate is 20.5%.

A total of 8,616,983 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Indiana. The number includes 3,641,435 first doses and 3,564,896 individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Another 1,410,652 Indiana residents have received a booster dose.

Hoosiers can schedule a COVID-19 vaccine by calling 211 or visiting ourshot.in.gov.

