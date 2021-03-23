Indiana reports 18 more COVID-19 deaths and 701 positive cases

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health reported Tuesday that 18 more person died with COVID-19 and 701 others tested positive for the virus.

There have been 679,079 positive cases and 12,553 confirmed deaths in Indiana since the pandemic began. An additional 406 probable COVID-19 deaths have also been reported.

A total of 596 people are in the hospital with COVID-19, an increase of 48 since Monday's report.

As of Tuesday, a total of 2,439,523 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Indiana. The number includes 1,469,362 first doses and 970,161 individuals who are fully vaccinated.

There have been more than 8.68 million COVID-19 tests administered to more than 3.22 million individuals with a 21.1% cumulative positivity rate among unique individuals. Indiana's seven-day positivity rate among unique individuals through March 16 is 8.7%.

Among all tests, the cumulative positivity rate is 9.4%, while the seven-day positivity rate is 3.3%.

The state health department said 38.5% of ICU beds and 81.6% of ventilators are available.

