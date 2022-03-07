Indiana reports 182 more positive COVID-19 cases

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported Monday that 182 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19.

There have been 22,118 confirmed deaths and 1,685,176 positive cases since the pandemic began. The new totals add eight more deaths and 1,439 more new cases from what IDOH announced Friday.

An additional 899 probable COVID-19 deaths have also been reported.

A total of 590 Hoosiers are in the hospital with COVID-19, a decrease of 17 since Sunday. IDOH also said 23.9% of intensive care beds are available across the state with 5.2% in use by COVID-19 patients.

According to IDOH, 83.3% of hospital ventilators are available in Indiana.

The 7-day positivity rate in Indiana is 4.1%.

Hoosiers can schedule a COVID-19 vaccine by calling 211 or visiting ourshot.in.gov.

