Watch
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndiana Coronavirus News

Actions

Indiana reports 182 more positive COVID-19 cases

coronavirus_in_indiana_new_blue.png
WRTV
Coronavirus in Indiana
coronavirus_in_indiana_new_blue.png
Posted at 2:24 PM, Mar 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-07 14:24:52-05

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported Monday that 182 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19.

There have been 22,118 confirmed deaths and 1,685,176 positive cases since the pandemic began. The new totals add eight more deaths and 1,439 more new cases from what IDOH announced Friday.

An additional 899 probable COVID-19 deaths have also been reported.

A total of 590 Hoosiers are in the hospital with COVID-19, a decrease of 17 since Sunday. IDOH also said 23.9% of intensive care beds are available across the state with 5.2% in use by COVID-19 patients.

According to IDOH, 83.3% of hospital ventilators are available in Indiana.

The 7-day positivity rate in Indiana is 4.1%.

Hoosiers can schedule a COVID-19 vaccine by calling 211 or visiting ourshot.in.gov.

FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE FROM WRTV

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Download our app!