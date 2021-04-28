Indiana reports 19 more COVID-19 deaths and 1,272 positive cases

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health reported Wednesday that 19 more people died with COVID-19 and 1,272 others tested positive for the virus.

There have been 717,564 positive cases and 12,902 confirmed deaths in Indiana since the pandemic began. An additional 410 probable COVID-19 deaths have also been reported.

A total of 913 people are in the hospital with COVID-19, a decrease of 42 since Tuesday's report.

As of Tuesday, a total of 4,068,119 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Indiana. The number includes 2,302,877 first doses and 1,765,242 individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine and are fully vaccinated.

There have been more than 9.71 million COVID-19 tests administered to more than 3.37 million individuals with a 21.3% cumulative positivity rate among unique individuals. Indiana's seven-day positivity rate among unique individuals through April 21 is 12.3%.

Among all tests, the cumulative positivity rate is 8.9%, while the seven-day positivity rate is 4.6%.

The state health department said 29.8% of ICU beds and 79.5% of ventilators are available.

