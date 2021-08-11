Indiana reports 19 more COVID-19 deaths and 2,507 positive cases

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health reported Wednesday that 19 more people died with COVID-19 and 2,507 others tested positive for the virus.

There have been 790,296 positive cases and 13,680 confirmed deaths in Indiana since the pandemic began. An additional 430 probable COVID-19 deaths have also been reported.

A total of 1,296 people are in the hospital with COVID-19, a decrease of 22 since Tuesday.

ISDH also reported Wednesday that six additional long-term care residents have died and 60 others tested positive. A total of 6,316 residents have died since the beginning of the pandemic, and 24,882 contracted the virus.

A total of 5,991,516 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Indiana. The number includes 3,001,297 first doses and 2,990,219 individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine and are fully vaccinated.

There have been more than 11.48 million COVID-19 tests administered to more than 3.72 million individuals with a 21.2% cumulative positivity rate among unique individuals. Indiana's seven-day positivity rate among unique individuals through Aug. 4 is 17.6%.

Among all tests, the cumulative positivity rate is 8.4%, while the seven-day positivity rate is 9.3%.

The state health department said 29.7% of ICU beds and 75.6% of ventilators are available. Among the state's COVID-19 ICU beds, 13.6% are in use.

