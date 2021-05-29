Indiana reports 19 more COVID-19 deaths and 448 positive cases

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health reported Saturday that 19 more people died with COVID-19 and 448 others tested positive for the virus.

There have been 743,338 positive cases and 13,198 confirmed deaths in Indiana since the pandemic began. An additional 417 probable COVID-19 deaths have also been reported.

A total of 746 people are in the hospital with COVID-19, an decrease of 21 since Friday's report.

As of Saturday, a total of 5,150,374 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Indiana. The number includes 2,643,253 first doses and 2,507,121 individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine and are fully vaccinated.

There have been more than 10,425,364 million COVID-19 tests administered to more than 3,496,271 million individuals with a 21.3% cumulative positivity rate among unique individuals. Indiana's seven-day positivity rate among unique individuals through May 21 is 10%.

Among all tests, the cumulative positivity rate is 8.6%, while the seven-day positivity rate is 4.8%.

The state health department said 30.8% of ICU beds and 77.5% of ventilators are available.