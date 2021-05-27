Indiana reports 19 more COVID-19 deaths and 674 positive cases

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health reported Thursday that 19 more people died with COVID-19 and 674 others tested positive for the virus.

There have been 742,353 positive cases and 13,167 confirmed deaths in Indiana since the pandemic began. An additional 416 probable COVID-19 deaths have also been reported.

A total of 759 people are in the hospital with COVID-19, a decrease of 51 since Thursday's report.

As of Thursday, a total of 5,101,561 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Indiana. The number includes 2,624,782 first doses and 2,476,779 individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine and are fully vaccinated.

There have been more than 10.38 million COVID-19 tests administered to more than 3.49 million individuals with a 21.3% cumulative positivity rate among unique individuals. Indiana's seven-day positivity rate among unique individuals through May 20 is 10.3%.

Among all tests, the cumulative positivity rate is 8.6%, while the seven-day positivity rate is 4.9%.

The state health department said 31.4% of ICU beds and 78.1% of ventilators are available.

