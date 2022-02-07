Indiana reports 2,062 more positive COVID-19 cases

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported Monday that 2,062 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19.

There have been 20,984 confirmed deaths and 1,651,981 positive cases since the pandemic began. The new totals add 90 more deaths and 5,044 more new cases from what IDOH announced Friday.

An additional 828 probable COVID-19 deaths have also been reported.

A total of 2,234 Hoosiers are in the hospital with COVID-19, a decrease of 69 since Sunday. IDOH also said 20.2% of intensive care beds are available across the state with 23.7% in use by COVID-19 patients.

According to IDOH, 75.3% of hospital ventilators are available in Indiana.

There have been more than 18.49 million COVID-19 tests administered to more than 5.04 million individuals with a 31.5% cumulative positivity rate among unique individuals. Indiana's seven-day positivity rate among unique individuals through Jan. 31 is 37.2%.

Among all tests, the cumulative positivity rate is 10.8%, while the seven-day positivity rate is 23.2%.

A total of 9,076,849 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Indiana. The number includes 3,740,592 first doses and 3,655,117 individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Another 1,681,140 Indiana residents have received a booster dose.

Hoosiers can schedule a COVID-19 vaccine by calling 211 or visiting ourshot.in.gov.

