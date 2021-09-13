Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Indiana reports 2,349 more positive COVID-19 cases, more than 2,600 hospitalized

items.[0].image.alt
WRTV
Coronavirus in Indiana
coronavirus_in_indiana_new_blue.png
Posted at 2:17 PM, Sep 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-13 14:17:32-04

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported Monday that 2,349 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19.

There have been 910,013 positive cases since the pandemic began and 14,991 confirmed deaths, an increase of 61 since Friday. An additional 457 probable COVID-19 deaths have also been reported.

A total of 2,634 Hoosiers are in the hospital with COVID-19, an increase of three since Sunday. Additionally, IDOH said 17.1% of intensive care unit beds are available. Among the state's ICU beds, 33% are in use by COVID-19 patients.

According to IDOH, 66.4% of the state's ventilators are available.

There have been more than 12.86 million COVID-19 tests administered to more than 4.05 million individuals with a 22.5% cumulative positivity rate among unique individuals. Indiana's seven-day positivity rate among unique individuals through Sept. 6 is 20.3%.

Among all tests, the cumulative positivity rate is 8.6%, while the seven-day positivity rate is 11.7%.

A total of 6,354,051 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Indiana. The number includes 3,184,618 first doses and 3,169,433 individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine and are fully vaccinated.

FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE FROM WRTV

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stream now!