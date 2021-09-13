Indiana reports 2,349 more positive COVID-19 cases, more than 2,600 hospitalized

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported Monday that 2,349 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19.

There have been 910,013 positive cases since the pandemic began and 14,991 confirmed deaths, an increase of 61 since Friday. An additional 457 probable COVID-19 deaths have also been reported.

A total of 2,634 Hoosiers are in the hospital with COVID-19, an increase of three since Sunday. Additionally, IDOH said 17.1% of intensive care unit beds are available. Among the state's ICU beds, 33% are in use by COVID-19 patients.

According to IDOH, 66.4% of the state's ventilators are available.

There have been more than 12.86 million COVID-19 tests administered to more than 4.05 million individuals with a 22.5% cumulative positivity rate among unique individuals. Indiana's seven-day positivity rate among unique individuals through Sept. 6 is 20.3%.

Among all tests, the cumulative positivity rate is 8.6%, while the seven-day positivity rate is 11.7%.

A total of 6,354,051 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Indiana. The number includes 3,184,618 first doses and 3,169,433 individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine and are fully vaccinated.

