Indiana reports 2,916 new COVID-19 cases as hospitalizations surpass 2,200

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported Monday that another 2,916 people tested positive for COVID-19.

While the state announced zero new deaths on Monday, 44 more deaths were reported over the weekend when IDOH does not update its online dashboard. An additional 11,131 cases have also been added to the dashboard since Friday's update.

An IDOH spokesperson said the department only reports cases they have received over the past 24 hours.

There have been 855,031 positive cases and 13,980 confirmed deaths in Indiana since the pandemic began. An additional 439 probable COVID-19 deaths have also been reported.

A total of 2,221 people are in the hospital with COVID-19, an increase of 75 since Sunday.

A total of 6,210,555 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Indiana. The number includes 3,115,791 first doses and 3,094,764 individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine and are fully vaccinated.

There have been more than 12.24 million COVID-19 tests administered to more than 3.91 million individuals with a 21.9% cumulative positivity rate among unique individuals. Indiana's seven-day positivity rate among unique individuals through Aug. 23 is 18.3%.

Among all tests, the cumulative positivity rate is 8.5%, while the seven-day positivity rate is 10.9%.

The state health department said 24.5% of ICU beds and 72% of ventilators are available. Among the state's ICU beds, 26.9% are in-use by COVID-19 patients.

