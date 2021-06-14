Indiana reports 2 more COVID-19 deaths and 140 positive cases

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health reported Monday that two more people died with COVID-19 and 140 others tested positive for the virus.

There have been 749,532 positive cases and 13,326 confirmed deaths in Indiana since the pandemic began. An additional 420 probable COVID-19 deaths have also been reported.

A total of 497 people are in the hospital with COVID-19, a decrease of 44 since Saturday's report. The state health department no longer publishes updated statistics on Sundays.

A total of 5,398,740 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Indiana. The number includes 2,725,849 first doses and 2,672,891 individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine and are fully vaccinated.

There have been more than 10.65 million COVID-19 tests administered to more than 3.54 million individuals with a 21.1% cumulative positivity rate among unique individuals. Indiana's seven-day positivity rate among unique individuals through June 7 is 6.9%.

Among all tests, the cumulative positivity rate is 8.5%, while the seven-day positivity rate is 2.8%.

The state health department said 35.3% of ICU beds and 79.1% of ventilators are available.

