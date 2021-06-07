Indiana reports 2 more COVID-19 deaths and 275 positive cases

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health reported Monday that two more people died with COVID-19 and 275 others tested positive for the virus.

There have been 747,083 positive cases and 13,269 confirmed deaths in Indiana since the pandemic began. An additional 418 probable COVID-19 deaths have also been reported.

A total of 601 people are in the hospital with COVID-19, an increase of one since Sunday's report.

A total of 5,279,899 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Indiana. The number includes 2,690,103 first doses and 2,589,796 individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine and are fully vaccinated.

There have been more than 10.56 million COVID-19 tests administered to more than 3.52 million individuals with a 21.2% cumulative positivity rate among unique individuals. Indiana's seven-day positivity rate among unique individuals through May 31 is 8.3%.

Among all tests, the cumulative positivity rate is 8.3%, while the seven-day positivity rate is 4%.

The state health department said 33.5% of ICU beds and 79.1% of ventilators are available.

