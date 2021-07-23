Indiana reports 2 more COVID-19 deaths and 786 positive cases

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health reported Friday that two more people died with COVID-19 and 786 others tested positive for the virus.

There have been 764,448 positive cases and 13,537 confirmed deaths in Indiana since the pandemic began. An additional 428 probable COVID-19 deaths have also been reported.

A total of 591 people are in the hospital with COVID-19, an increase of 40 since Thursday.

A total of 5,808,738 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Indiana. The number includes 2,890,280 first doses and 2,918,458 individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine and are fully vaccinated.

There have been more than 11.11 million COVID-19 tests administered to more than 3.64 million individuals with a 21% cumulative positivity rate among unique individuals. Indiana's seven-day positivity rate among unique individuals through July 16 is 10.9%.

Among all tests, the cumulative positivity rate is 8.4%, while the seven-day positivity rate is 5.4%.

The state health department said 31.4% of ICU beds and 80.1% of ventilators are available.

