Indiana reports 20 more COVID-19 deaths and 1,233 positive cases

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health reported Wednesday that 20 more people died with COVID-19 and 1,233 others tested positive for the virus.

There have been 701,971 positive cases and 12,782 confirmed deaths in Indiana since the pandemic began. An additional 405 probable COVID-19 deaths have also been reported.

A total of 881 people are in the hospital with COVID-19, the same number as Tuesday's report.

As of Wednesday, a total of 3,519,666 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Indiana. The number includes 2,054,305 first doses and 1,465,361 individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine and are fully vaccinated.

There have been more than 9.29 million COVID-19 tests administered to more than 3.3 million individuals with a 21.2% cumulative positivity rate among unique individuals. Indiana's seven-day positivity rate among unique individuals through April 7 is 13.2%.

Among all tests, the cumulative positivity rate is 9.1%, while the seven-day positivity rate is 4.9%.

The state health department said 28.1% of ICU beds and 79.5% of ventilators are available.

