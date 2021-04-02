Indiana reports 20 more COVID-19 deaths and 1,256 positive cases

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health reported Friday that 20 more people died with COVID-19 and 1,256 others tested positive for the virus.

There have been 688,916 positive cases and 12,662 confirmed deaths in Indiana since the pandemic began. An additional 407 probable COVID-19 deaths have also been reported.

A total of 697 people are in the hospital with COVID-19, an increase of 20 since Thursday's report.

As of Friday, a total of 2,927,796 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Indiana. The number includes 1,730,567 first doses and 1,197,229 individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine and are fully vaccinated.

There have been more than 8.97 million COVID-19 tests administered to more than 3.26 million individuals with a 21.1% cumulative positivity rate among unique individuals. Indiana's seven-day positivity rate among unique individuals through March 26 is 10.3%.

Among all tests, the cumulative positivity rate is 9.2%, while the seven-day positivity rate is 4%.

The state health department said 33.5% of ICU beds and 81.1% of ventilators are available.

→ FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE FROM WRTV

