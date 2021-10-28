Indiana reports 20 more COVID-19 deaths and 2,062 new positive cases

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported Thursday that 20 more people died with COVID-19 and 2,062 others tested positive for the virus.

There have been 16,117 confirmed deaths and 1,016,722 positive cases since the pandemic began.

An additional 549 probable COVID-19 deaths have also been reported.

A total of 1,324 Hoosiers are in the hospital with COVID-19, the same number reported Wednesday. Additionally, IDOH said 24.9% of intensive care beds are available across the state with 16.2% in use by COVID-19 patients.

According to IDOH, 71.5% of hospital ventilators are available in Indiana.

There have been more than 14.43 million COVID-19 tests administered to more than 4.3 million individuals with a 23.4% cumulative positivity rate among unique individuals. Indiana's seven-day positivity rate among unique individuals through Oct. 21 is 15.4%.

Among all tests, the cumulative positivity rate is 8.5%, while the seven-day positivity rate is 7.5%.

A total of 6,996,380 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Indiana. The number includes 3,636,400 first doses and 3,359,980 individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine and are fully vaccinated.

Hoosiers can schedule a COVID-19 vaccine by calling 211 or visiting ourshot.in.gov.

