Indiana reports 20 more COVID-19 deaths and 555 positive cases

Posted at 12:10 PM, Mar 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-01 12:15:18-05

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health reported Monday that 20 more people died with COVID-19 and 555 others tested positive for the virus.

There have been 662,213 positive cases and 12,162 confirmed deaths in Indiana since the pandemic began. An additional 433 probable COVID-19 deaths have also been reported.

A total of 763 people are in the hospital with COVID-19, a decrease of 15 since Sunday's report.

There have been more than 8.03 million COVID-19 tests administered to more than 3.12 million individuals with a 21.2% cumulative positivity rate among unique individuals. Indiana's seven-day positivity rate among unique individuals through Feb. 22 is 10.6%.

Among all tests, the cumulative positivity rate is 9.8%, while the seven-day positivity rate is 3.8%.

The state health department said 40.3% of ICU beds and 80% of ventilators are available.

