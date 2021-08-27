Indiana reports 21 more COVID-19 deaths and 4,893 new positive cases

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported Friday that 21 more people died with COVID-19 and 4,893 others tested positive for the virus.

There have been 843,700 positive cases and 13,936 confirmed deaths in Indiana since the pandemic began. An additional 437 probable COVID-19 deaths have also been reported.

A total of 2,186 people are in the hospital with COVID-19, an increase of 78 since Thursday.

A total of 6,177,799 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Indiana. The number includes 3,099,703 first doses and 3,078,096 individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine and are fully vaccinated.

There have been more than 12.12 million COVID-19 tests administered to more than 3.87 million individuals with a 21.7% cumulative positivity rate among unique individuals. Indiana's seven-day positivity rate among unique individuals through Aug. 20 is 18.1%.

Among all tests, the cumulative positivity rate is 8.5%, while the seven-day positivity rate is 10.8%.

The state health department said 22.5% of ICU beds and 71.1% of ventilators are available. Among the state's ICU beds, 26% are in-use by COVID-19 patients.

→ FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE FROM WRTV