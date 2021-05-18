Indiana reports 21 more COVID-19 deaths and 495 positive cases

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health reported Tuesday that 21 more people died with COVID-19 and 495 others tested positive for the virus.

There have been 736,480 positive cases and 13,090 confirmed deaths in Indiana since the pandemic began. An additional 417 probable COVID-19 deaths have also been reported.

A total of 814 people are in the hospital with COVID-19, a decrease of three since Monday's report.

As of Tuesday, a total of 4,854,635 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Indiana. The number includes 2,527,727 first doses and 2,326,908 individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine and are fully vaccinated.

There have been more than 10.2 million COVID-19 tests administered to more than 3.45 million individuals with a 21.3% cumulative positivity rate among unique individuals. Indiana's seven-day positivity rate among unique individuals through May 11 is 10.9%.

Among all tests, the cumulative positivity rate is 8.7%, while the seven-day positivity rate is 4.8%.

The state health department said 34.5% of ICU beds and 78.9% of ventilators are available.

