Indiana reports 22 more COVID-19 deaths and 1,897 new positive cases

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported Friday that 22 more people died with COVID-19 and 1,897 others tested positive for the virus.

There have been 15,930 confirmed deaths and 1,007,681 positive cases since the pandemic began.

An additional 540 probable COVID-19 deaths have also been reported.

A total of 1,445 Hoosiers are in the hospital with COVID-19, the same number as Wednesday. Additionally, IDOH said 24.4% of intensive care beds are available across the state with 18.8% in use by COVID-19 patients.

According to IDOH, 70% of hospital ventilators are available in Indiana.

There have been more than 14.26 million COVID-19 tests administered to more than 4.32 million individuals with a 23.3% cumulative positivity rate among unique individuals. Indiana's seven-day positivity rate among unique individuals through Oct. 15 is 16.8%.

Among all tests, the cumulative positivity rate is 8.6%, while the seven-day positivity rate is 8.3%.

A total of 6,924,166 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Indiana. The number includes 3,574,945 first doses and 3,349,221 individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine and are fully vaccinated.

Hoosiers can schedule a COVID-19 vaccine by calling 211 or visiting ourshot.in.gov.

