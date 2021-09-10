Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Indiana reports 22 more COVID-19 deaths and 5,476 new positive cases

items.[0].image.alt
WRTV
Coronavirus in Indiana
coronavirus_in_indiana_new_blue.png
Posted at 12:25 PM, Sep 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-10 12:25:01-04

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported Friday that 22 more people died with COVID-19 and 5,476 others tested positive for the virus.

There have been 899,844 positive cases and 14,330 confirmed deaths in Indiana since the pandemic began. An additional 453 probable COVID-19 deaths have also been reported.

A total of 2,617 Hoosiers are in the hospital with COVID-19, an increase of 15 since Thursday. Additionally, IDOH said 18% of intensive care unit beds are available. Among the state's ICU beds, 32.9% are in use by COVID-19 patients.

According to IDOH, 66.5% of the state's ventilators are available.

There have been more than 12.74 million COVID-19 tests administered to more than 4.02 million individuals with a 22.4% cumulative positivity rate among unique individuals. Indiana's seven-day positivity rate among unique individuals through Sept. 3 is 20.1%.

Among all tests, the cumulative positivity rate is 8.6%, while the seven-day positivity rate is 11.6%.

A total of 6,324,404 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Indiana. The number includes 3,170,955 first doses and 3,153,449 individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine and are fully vaccinated.

FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE FROM WRTV

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stream now!