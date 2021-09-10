Indiana reports 22 more COVID-19 deaths and 5,476 new positive cases

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported Friday that 22 more people died with COVID-19 and 5,476 others tested positive for the virus.

There have been 899,844 positive cases and 14,330 confirmed deaths in Indiana since the pandemic began. An additional 453 probable COVID-19 deaths have also been reported.

A total of 2,617 Hoosiers are in the hospital with COVID-19, an increase of 15 since Thursday. Additionally, IDOH said 18% of intensive care unit beds are available. Among the state's ICU beds, 32.9% are in use by COVID-19 patients.

According to IDOH, 66.5% of the state's ventilators are available.

There have been more than 12.74 million COVID-19 tests administered to more than 4.02 million individuals with a 22.4% cumulative positivity rate among unique individuals. Indiana's seven-day positivity rate among unique individuals through Sept. 3 is 20.1%.

Among all tests, the cumulative positivity rate is 8.6%, while the seven-day positivity rate is 11.6%.

A total of 6,324,404 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Indiana. The number includes 3,170,955 first doses and 3,153,449 individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine and are fully vaccinated.

