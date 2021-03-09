Indiana reports 22 more COVID-19 deaths and 593 positive cases

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health reported Tuesday that 22 more people died with COVID-19 and 593 others tested positive for the virus.

There have been 668,308 positive cases and 12,335 confirmed deaths in Indiana since the pandemic began. An additional 427 probable COVID-19 deaths have also been reported.

A total of 628 people are in the hospital with COVID-19, an decrease of seven since Monday's report.

As of Tuesday, 1,154,141 first doses of vaccine have been administered in Indiana and 724,587 people are fully vaccinated.

There have been more than 8.27 million COVID-19 tests administered to more than 3.15 million individuals with a 21.2% cumulative positivity rate among unique individuals. Indiana's seven-day positivity rate among unique individuals through March 2 is 8.6%.

Among all tests, the cumulative positivity rate is 9.7%, while the seven-day positivity rate is 3.1%.

The state health department said 40.5% of ICU beds and 81.4% of ventilators are available.

