Indiana reports 22 more COVID-19 deaths and 801 positive cases

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health reported Friday that 22 more people died with COVID-19 and 801 others tested positive for the virus.

There have been 738,961 positive cases and 13,130 confirmed deaths in Indiana since the pandemic began. An additional 417 probable COVID-19 deaths have also been reported.

A total of 788 people are in the hospital with COVID-19, a decrease of 53 since Thursday's report.

As of Friday, a total of 4,965,905 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Indiana. The number includes 2,572,225 first doses and 2,393,680 individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine and are fully vaccinated.

There have been more than 10.29 million COVID-19 tests administered to more than 3.47 million individuals with a 21.3% cumulative positivity rate among unique individuals. Indiana's seven-day positivity rate among unique individuals through May 14 is 10.4%.

Among all tests, the cumulative positivity rate is 8.7%, while the seven-day positivity rate is 4.9%.

The state health department said 29.4% of ICU beds and 77.6% of ventilators are available.

