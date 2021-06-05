Watch
Indiana reports 23 new deaths, 387 new COVID-19 cases

WRTV
Coronavirus in Indiana
Posted at 1:08 PM, Jun 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-05 13:08:57-04

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health reported 23 COVID-19 deaths and 387 new cases Saturday.

There have been 746,554 positive cases and 13,267 confirmed deaths in Indiana since the pandemic began. An additional 418 probable COVID-19 deaths have also been reported.

A total of 625 people are in the hospital with COVID-19, a decrease of 27 since Friday's report.

A total of 5,255,695 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Indiana. The number includes 2,681,559 first doses and 2,574,136 individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine and are fully vaccinated.

There have been more than 10.5 million COVID-19 tests administered to more than 3.51 million individuals with a 21.2% cumulative positivity rate among unique individuals. Indiana's seven-day positivity rate among unique individuals through May 29 is 8.7%.

Among all tests, the cumulative positivity rate is 8.9%, while the seven-day positivity rate is 4.1%.

The state health department said 31.6% of ICU beds and 78.4% of ventilators are available.

ISDH says there will be no update Sunday due to scheduled maintenance.

